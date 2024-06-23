Christ Embassy Fire Under Control, Says Lagos Fire Service

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) said that the fire that engulfed the main auditorium of Christ Embassy Church Headquarters, Oregun, Ikeja, has been put under control.

Mrs Margret Adeseye, Director, LSFRS, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Adeseye said the fire impacted the main auditorium of the church.

She said that the fire escalated because the church’s fire service thought they could handle the situation by themselves without recourse to the Lagos fire service.

She said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the moment until after proper investigation. (NAN)