Civil Society Group, NACTAL Partners NAPTIP , Security Agencies To Fight Human Trafficking In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Civil Society Organization, (CSO), Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour, (NACTAL), Enugu State chapter, has expressed worry over the alarming spate of human trafficking in the Society including Enugu, calling on all Stakeholders to join hands together in waging serious war against the menace.

It said the establishment has been partnering with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons, NAPTIP, to eradicate the hydra-headed problem, especially as it relates to trafficking in children.

Speaking during a media engagement for the Commemoration of the 2022 World Day Against Trafficking in persons held at the Christian Retreat Centre, Enugu, the State Coordinator, NACTAL, Ambassador Amarachi Kene-Okafor, said the menace has done serious harm to the State and Society in general.

Kene- Okafor, in her speech on the theme of the Day christened: “the use and abuse of Technology,” stated that NACTAL and NAPTIP were working in synergy to nip child trafficking in the bud in Enugu State and in Nigeria.

According to her, “NACTAL is in all states of the Federation and (FCT) and as a network of CSOs that work closely with NAPTIP, we shall do all within our power to ensure that trafficking in persons is eradicated in our country and in Enugu.

She however, appreciated the year’s theme which focused on the role of Technology as a tool that can both enable and impede human trafficking.

The Enugu State NACTAL boss, noted that the emergence of dreaded COVID-19 aided the increase in the use of technology, stressing that because of the pandemic, traffickers sought the Cyber space to perpetrate their nefarious activities. ” By shift of our everyday life to online platforms — the crime of human trafficking has conquered cyber space.”

She equally acknowledged that technology was a good thing, but lamented that traffickers employ it for the wrongs reasons.

“The internet and digital platforms offer traffickers numerous tools to recruit, exploit, and control victims; organize their transport and accommodation; advertise victims and reach out to potential clients; communicate among perpetrators; and hide criminal proceeds – and all that with greater speed, cost-effectiveness and anonymity.

Kene- Okafor who hinted that the network in Enugu state is executing an ongoing project tagged: ‘Support the Fight Against Human Trafficking in Nigeria’ being funded by Expertise France, said the importance of technology though, cannot be over emphasize in any society, adding that it has its advantage and disadvantages.

“Moreover, technology allows these criminals to operate internationally across jurisdictions and evade detection with greater ease.

“Traffickers use social media to identify, groom and recruit victims, including children; e-mails and messaging services are used for the moral coercion of the victims; and online platforms allow traffickers to widely advertise services provided by victims, including child photographical material.”

She pointed out that traffickers cash in on crisis situations to ply their trade knowing that at a chaotic situation, people can seek help of any kind.

“Criminals profit from the chaos, desperation, and separation of people – particularly women and children – from support systems and family members.

“For people on the move, online resources can become a trap, especially when it comes to phony travel arrangements and fake job offers, targeting vulnerable groups,” she said

She noted that the use of technology also lies great opportunity, adding that future success in eradicating human trafficking will depend on how law enforcement, the criminal justice systems and others can leverage technology in their responses.

“This is by aiding investigations to shed light on the modus operandi of trafficking networks; enhancing prosecutions through digital evidence to alleviate the situation of victims in criminal proceedings; and providing support services to survivors.

She further said that prevention and awareness-raising activities on the safe use of the internet and social media could help mitigate the risk of people falling victim of trafficking online.

In her speech, the South East Zonal Commander of NAPTIP, Nneka Ajia, condemned in its entirety human trafficking which she described as modern slavery, stressing that people use various tactics to traffic humans which is inimical to the society.

She identified the present alarming insecurity ravaging the South East as part of the challenges facing the organization in tackling the menace.

Also speaking, the public Relations officer PRO of Nigeria Security and civil Defence Corpse, NSCDC, Enugu state Command, Mr. Denny Manuel, Described human trafficking as a canker worm that has eaten so deep into the fabric of the nation.

He said his organization and other sister security agencies in partnership with CSOS such as NACTAL have been partnering together towards tackling the issue in Enugu State.

The South East Zonal Coordinator of NACTAL, Mrs. Ijeoma Nnaji, in her speech accused rural Community women of facilitating some of the child trafficking illegal businesses, especially remote localities.

She equally cautioned against spread of false information in the social media amongst citizens, saying such act has done serious harm to the society.

The event which witnessed the presentation of factsheets and info graphic on human Trafficking by the State Coordinator, was graced by Operatives from various security agencies, such as the police, NDLEA, NSCDC, amongst others.