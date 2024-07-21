CNPP Warns FG Against Clamping Down On Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has urged the Federal Government to focus on addressing the genuine concerns of suffering Nigerians due to the increasing cost of living and loss of jobs and businesses, rather than planning to silence individuals and groups who are speaking out.

The group in a press statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, the umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in the Nigeria expressed alarm over the government’s antics of pointing accusing fingers at individuals and groups over the rumours of looming massive protests in the country by hungry and jobless citizens.

“It is unacceptable for the Federal government’s spokespersons to suggest plans to silence individuals and groups who are simply voicing the concerns of the masses,” the CNPP said.

“The recent warning by the government to individuals and groups not to go ahead with the planned protests is a clear indication of its desperation to cling to power at all costs irrespective of the well-being of citizens.”

It therefore warned that clamping down on individuals and groups could escalate the looming protests, as happened in Kenya recently.

“The government should learn from history and address the root causes of the rumoured protests, rather than trying to suppress them,”.

According to the CNPP, the increasing cost of living and loss of jobs and businesses have brought untold hardship to Nigerians.

“The government must concretely address these issues, rather than trying to intimidate and silence those who are speaking out,” the CNPP said.

It called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action to address the concerns of the suffering Nigerians, saying that “the government must prioritize the welfare of the people, rather than trying to protect the interests of a few privileged individuals”.

“The CNPP also demands that the Nigerian governments at all levels take immediate steps to cut the cost of governance by ensuring that all arms of government, especially the Executive and legislative arms at the federal and state levels, slash their allowances and number of appointees by, at least, 60 percent.

“This is a critical step towards reducing the financial burden on Nigerians and freeing up resources to address the pressing needs of the ordinary people.

“And for emphasis, all levels of government must lead by example and show that it is committed to reducing waste, corruption, and extravagance.

“Specifically, we call on the government to reduce the number of ministers and other political appointees by 60%, even if it entails initiating necessary constitutional amendments to cut the allowances of all political office holders by 60% and reduce the number of special advisers and assistants by the same percentage.

“These steps will help to reduce the financial burden on Nigerians and ensure that the government is more efficient and effective in its delivery of services.

“We urge all Nigerians to join us in demanding that all levels of the government takes these steps to cut the cost of governance. Together, we can make a difference and ensure that Nigeria is a country where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

The CNPP vowed to continue monitoring the situation and will not hesitate to take constitutional actions if the government continues to ignore the concerns of Nigerians.

“We will not stand astride and look while the government tries to suppress the voices of the burdened and hungry ordinary people on the streets,” the CNPP