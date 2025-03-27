Coal Value Chain: RMRDC Tasks Stakeholders On Implementable Strategies

Director General/Chief Executive officer (CEO), Raw Materials Research and Development Council, (RMRDC), Professor Nnanyelugo Martin Ike- Muonso, has said that for the coal sector to thrive and contribute significantly to the Enugu state and Nigeria's economic growth, stakeholders must partner together to put in place implementable strategies that will enhance its value chain development.

Such strategies, if properly implemented, would no doubt, boost job creation, industrialization, and energy security.

Professor Ike-Muonso, stated this Wednesday in Enugu at a one day investors Forum on Coal value chain development in Enugu state.

The forum, organized by the Enugu State Coordinating office of (RMRDC), in collaboration with the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), the state Ministry of innovation, Science and Technology, has as it’s theme: ‘Unlocking Investment opportunities in the coal value chain, for Sustainable industrial growth in Enugu state’

The RMRDC, is a pivotal Nigerian government agency under the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and innovations, with the focus on promoting the development and optimal utilization of Nigeria’s vast industrial raw materials, fostering sustainable industrial growth.

Represented by a Director in the Enugu state office of the Council, Mrs. Edith Obi, the Director General/CEO, posited that Coal has huge economic potentials as crude oil capable of taking the state economy and country at large to the next level if properly harnessed.

“It is with great pleasure that i welcome you all to this Investors’ Forum on Coal Value Chain Development in Enugu State, organized by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Enugu State Coordinating Office, in collaboration with Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) and other esteemed partners.

According to him, “This gathering is a testament to our collective commitment to revitalizing the coal sector and unlocking its immense economic potential.

“As you all know, Enugu State – fondly referred to as the “Coal City State”, has a rich history of coal mining, which played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s industrialization.

“However, to fully harness the benefits of this valuable resource in today’s economic landscape, we must explore new investment models, modern processing technologies, and value additional opportunities.

“This forum serves as a Strategic platform for key stakeholders, including government agencies, investors, financial institutions, industry players, researchers, and students to engage in meaningful discussions on investment opportunities and to know the financial models for development of coal and other solid minerals, including technological innovations and policy framework to enhance private sector participation.

The DG, noted that “Recently, on the 5th of March, 2025, the Nigeria Senate concluded a public hearing on the Raw Materials Research and Development Council’s amendment Bill on 30% value addition to raw materials before export.

“I am happy to state here that the event was successful with positive responses and support from all stakeholders.

“The bill before us seeks to enshrine a fundamental economic truth that no nation can attain true greatness by exporting its wealth in its crudest form.

“A minimum of 30% value addition to our raw materials before export is not just a policy; it is a clarion call for industrial transformation, a statement of intent that Nigeria will no longer be a nation that feeds global industries while our own remains malnourished.

He disclosed that the value of coal export in 2023 and 2024 stood at N4,735,337,185 and N5,435,337,044 respectively. This justifies the fact that with the minimum of 30% value addition, the value of coal exports will increase significantly thereby creating spin-offs of MSMEs in the country.

“The overall effect of this will certainly be more wealth and job creation for Enugu state in particular and the country in general.

“For the coal sector to thrive and contribute significantly to the state and country’s economic development, job creation, industrialization, and energy security, we must work and partner together putting in place implementable strategies that will enhance its value chain development.

“All interest groups have their roles to play, the investors provide capital and technical expertise, financial institutions bring their tailor-made funding solutions, government agencies will create enabling environment through policies and infrastructure while research institutions will drive innovation for improved efficiency and sustainability.

“As we engage in discussions today, I encourage all participants to explore practical solutions that will transform Enugu’s coal sector into a viable and sustainable industry.

“We must move beyond discussions and take bold steps toward implementation. I sincerely appreciate our distinguished guests, speakers, and panellists for honouring our invitation”.

“Finally, I thank my team at RMRDC Enugu State Coordinating Office for their dedication in organizing this forum. Once again, I welcome you all and wish us a fruitful deliberation.

“May this forum mark the beginning of a new era of coal-based industrial growth in Enugu State and Nigeria.

In a keynote paper presentation, professor Daniel ChukwuEmeka Ozoko, of the Geology Department, Enugu state university of Science and Technology ESUT, said Enugu state has a huge coal exploration deficit which must be harnessed for its development.

The University Don, posited that no other raw material has the capacity as Coal to place Enugu state on the global map, stressing that its investment and revenue generation potentials are huge.

He maintained that if the needful is done in the sector by policy makers, coal has all it takes to drive the economic growth of the state.

Professor Ozoko, who went down memory lane in highlighting some of the factors that had continued to impede the development of Coal in Enugu state, also listed some actionable recommendations that would help in changing the ugly narrative in the sector.

Some of the recommendations include, a review of the Nigerian coal Corporation, development of clear technologies to ensure environmental sustainability.

He equally advocated the establishment of a coal based energy policy for stable power, encouraging private sector participation, collaboration with universities in promoting research and innovations, encouraging local and foreign investors, as well as providing them tax breaks and incentives.

President of ECCIMA, sir, Odeiga Jideonwo, represented by the chamber’s Director General, Uche Mbah, in his brief remark, urged key stakeholders to join hands together in reviving the coal sector in the state.

He said the potentials in coal are enormous, and capable of addressing most challenges in various Sectors, including power, urging those in the private sector in Enugu to embrace ECCIMA for the progress and growth of their businesses, as it remains a rallying point for operators.

Also speaking, Mr. Ani Nduka, from the Nigeria Coal Corporation, gave an insight to the challenges facing the sector in the state, including illegal manning, adding that the problems though, are sumountable if the right things are done.