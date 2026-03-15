Confusion as ADC Faction Fixes April 3–5 for National Convention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has scheduled April 3 to 5 for its national convention to elect new members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In a statement issued on Sunday, the faction said party executives at the ward, local government area (LGA), state, and national levels will be chosen through a consensus arrangement.

According to a timetable released by the group, ward congresses will be held on March 19, followed by LGA congresses on March 24, while state congresses are scheduled for March 28.

The faction said the decision to adopt consensus was aimed at promoting unity, inclusiveness, and internal cohesion within the party.

“This decision is taken in accordance with the party’s constitution and the Electoral Act 2026 (as amended), in furtherance of its commitment to promoting unity, cohesion, and inclusiveness within the party,” the statement said.

“The BOT/NWC believes that the consensus approach will foster greater cooperation, understanding, and collective leadership, ultimately strengthening the party’s ability to achieve its goals and objectives.”

The group also announced the start of a membership registration exercise for new members, which will run from March 14 to 25.

It said prospective members are expected to register at their respective ward offices and obtain membership cards through the party’s Continuous Membership Registration Committee (CMRC).

“This exercise is strictly for new members; existing members are not required to renew their membership at this time,” the statement added.

The faction noted that issues arising from the various congresses would be addressed accordingly, with petitions from the national convention expected to be resolved between April 6 and 10.

It also described the ongoing electronic membership mobilisation, registration, and revalidation exercise being conducted by a coalition linked to the party as illegitimate.