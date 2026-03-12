Confusion At Rivers Magistrate Court, As Dead Lawyer Reportedly Appeared To Defend Client

There was confusion at a magistrate court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, South-South Nigeria on Wednesday, when it was noticed that a lawyer who had died since last year, 2025 December appeared before the Magistrate on Tuesday the 10th of February, 2026 to conduct his matter.

It was learnt that when the said matter was called for hearing, and the lawyer was not present, the court on inquiry was informed by the litigant that his lawyer died since last year December 2025.

The court, presided over by Senior Magistrate Kingsley Briggs became confused and had to search through his record book, where he confirmed the lawyer’s presence during proceeding on Tuesday the 10th day of February, 2026.

The Senior Magistrate informed the litigant on how the court had wanted to issue a bench warrant against him if not for the intervention of his lawyer who pleaded that he the litigant was indisposed due to health challenge, and needed medical attention.

Briggs, equally narrated how based on the plea of ill health by the lawyer, the court did not issue the bench warrant against the litigant but adjourned the matter 12th of March, 2026.

As the confusion rages, the vice chairman of Nigeria Bar Association NBA, Port Harcourt branch who was in court, opined to put a call across to the family, and a member of the family confirmed the death of the lawyer which according to him. happened occurred last year December.

The family source, who craved anonymity disclose that the lawyer was allegedly strangled to death at his Oyingo apartment last year December, adding that police investigation on the incident is still ongoing.