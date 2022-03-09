Controversy Surrounding Death Of Joseph Egbunike, DIG Investigating Abba Kyari

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The death of a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Joseph Egbunike, who was in charge of the Force Criminal Investigations Department investigating the alleged activities of the suspended head of the Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has sparked social media reactions.

Although the details concerning the death of the senior police officer are still sketchy, however, according to available information, Egbunike slumped and died on Tuesday in his office in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

His death has since stirred reactions as some persons took to their Twitter accounts alleging that there is foul play as the late senior police officer was in charge of the investigation of Abba Kyari, who is presently in NDLEA custody for drug trafficking.

African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

Simon Ekpa@simon_ekpa writes: “There is an unconfirmed report that DIG Joseph Egbunike, who headed the IGP Investigation of Abba Kyari, just collapsed and died inside his Abuja FCIID office a few hours ago! Can anyone confirm this, if this is true, his death must be added to Abba Kyari’s indictment, he killed him.

“Abba Kyari and his Co Fulani Jihadists killed DIG Joseph Egbunike for refusing to betray Biafra during the Anambra election. Egbunike rejected the appointment as an officer in charge of the Anambra election but accepted to investigate international criminal Abba Kyari. They killed him.”

Simon Ekpa.@simon_ekpa writes: “The death of Joseph Egbunike must be added to Abba Kyari’s crime.”

Emeka Gift Official@EmekaGift100 writes: “The death of Joseph Egbunike who is investigating drug dealer Nigeria police boss, Abba Kyari was masterminded. The sudden death of Joseph Egbunike in his office must privately be investigated.”

Dami’ Adenuga@DAMIADENUGA writes: “The Inspector in charge of Abba Kyari’s investigation has mysteriously died. Joseph Egbunike reportedly slumped and died in his office 10 minutes after a medical check- up.”

Samora Fortune @SamoraFortune writes: “DIG Joseph Egbunike slumped and died in his office. For those who don’t know who he is, he is chairing the investigative panel investigating Abba Kyari for money laundering and related offenses.”