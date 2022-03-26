Convention: Omisore, 12 Others Make APC South West Unity List

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The South-West unity list for the 2022 All Progressives Congress’ national convention has been released.

In the list, a former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, was nominated as the National Secretary of APC.

Twelve other APC members were nominated in the list, a copy of which was signed by the five

South-West governors and obtained by our correspondent on Saturday.

Others nominated in the list are National Vice Chairman South-West – D. I Kekemeke; National Youth Leader – Dayo Israel; Deputy National Auditor – Olufemi Egbedeyi; National Leader (PWD) – Tolu Bankole; and National Ex-Officio – Mrs Bunmi Orinlowo.

They also include Zonal Secretary – Vincent Bewaji; Zonal Legal Officer – Ismail Majaro; Zonal Woman Leader – Yetunde Adesanya; Zonal Organising Secretary – Lateef Ibirogba; Zonal Youth Leader – Kolade Lawal; Zonal Leader (PWD) – Moshood Erubami; Zonal Publicity Secretary – Ayo Afolabi.

Omisore officially defected to the All Progressives Congress in February 2021.

Omisore contested the 2018 Osun governorship poll on the platform of the Social Democratic Party but went into coalition with the APC before the September 28 rerun.

PUNCH