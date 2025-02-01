Corps Members To Get N77,000 Monthly From February

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, says that corps members will start getting a new monthly allowance of N77,000 beginning from February 2025.

Ahmed stated this on Thursday when he spoke to the 2024 Batch ‘C’ Stream II corps members in Katsina State.

According to him, the increment has been added in the 2025 Federal Government budget and will become operational once the budget is passed.

“This month (January) has already ended, but once the budget is passed, by next month (February), you will start receiving N77,000 instead of the usual N33,000,” he said.

He reassured the corps members of the government’s commitment to their welfare and security and he tasked them to reciprocate the gesture by serving diligently.