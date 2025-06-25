Corruption, Fraud As Alleged Reasons Behind Enugu’s Obegu Ugwuaji Union Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Real reason behind an attempt to dissolve and impose a caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of Obeagu Ugwuaji Community Development Union in Enugu South Council area of Enugu state by the Commissioner for local Government, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Deacon Okey Ogbodo against a court order has been exposed.

The recent revelation was contained in a statement by the President General of Obeagu Ugwuaji Community, Mr Obi Chukwunomso Freedom while reacting to a press release issued by the special Assistant to Commissioner Ogbodo Titled: Re: “False Claims And Misinformation On the Constitution Of a Caretaker Committee In OBEAGU UGWUAJI Community.”

The government claimed that the action was taken pursuant to Section 26 of the Funds for Rural Development Law, Cap. 81, Laws of Enugu State 2004, which empowered the Commissioner to dissolve any Town Union that is deemed a threat to peace, development, or unity within the community.

But reacting to the commissioner’s stance that he acted based on the powers invested in the Ministry, Freedom explained that Ogbodo never mentioned any action or inaction of Obeagu Ugwuaji Development Union that is deemed a threat to peace, development or unity, but stated that the ministry could invoke any section without cause of action to install a caretaker committee to achieve a purpose.

The President General said that when he assumed office in the year 2021, he demanded for the comprehensive account details of the community to enable him ascertain assets and liabilities.

Freedom noted that prior to that era, the community administration was in sole control of the traditional ruler of the community, HRH, Igwe Christopher Nyia.

According to him, the handover book was indicating that over 400 million naira was allegedly misappropriated, adding that the traditional ruler claimed that those funds were used to settle government officials, senior security officials and lawyers at a certain crisis point or other.

He pointed out that the second thing that broke the camel’s back was another unaccounted sale of over 800 plots of land which the traditional ruler also claimed that it was shared to commissioner, police,and other top government functionaries.

“These irreconcilable gaps necessitated the community to set up an audit committee to reconcile and make recommendations on the fund management of Obeagu Ugwuaji over the huge financial leakage in which the committee has presented its preliminary report and the final report is being awaited,”.

The desperate move to change the town union according to him was an act of corruption fighting back all those individuals, organizations, alleged government officials that benefitted from the largesse are fighting tooth and nail.

All efforts to get the reaction of the traditional ruler of Obeagu Ugwuaji Community, Igwe Christopher Nyia was abortive as his phone number was reported not reachable, but one of his Aide who craved anonymity said, the traditional ruler has traveled abroad either on a vacation or medical treatment and it was not certain when he would return to the country.

It would be recalled that the President General had earlier accused the commissioner for local government, rural development and Chieftaincy Affairs Deacon Okey Ogbodo of complicity in Obeagu Ugwuaji Town Union crisis.

He alleged that the commissioner was intending to set a caretaker committee not minding a court injunction restraining him pending the determination of application for a judicial review.