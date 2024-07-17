Kumuyi Refutes Rumours Of UK Relocation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, on Monday refuted the claim that he has relocated to the United Kingdom.

Kumuyi, in a message posted on the Facebook page of Cross River State Deeper Life, described the relocation rumour as misleading.

“You must have read that I relocated to the UK,” he said, before asking, “Did I relocate?”

Clarifying the rumour, Pastor Kumuyi explained, “I did not relocate anywhere. I traveled for a crusade and conference, and because of the time difference, the events couldn’t be transmitted back home.

“Some countries, like the one I visited in May, have about five hours of time difference. When it is 7 am here, it will be 2 am there. There’s no way I could transmit that here because of the time difference.”

He further disclosed more on his travels, stating, “I visited many countries in the United Arab Emirates preaching the gospel.

“It was a long trip, and after that, I needed a few days to rest to avoid returning weary and unable to preach. So I waited. And because I spent that time, they told you that I have relocated.”

Pastor Kumuyi expressed shock concerning the rumours, saying that someone wrote a letter to him addressed to the UK branch of the church as he thought he had relocated there.

The letter stated, “I need prayers. I need counseling. But I heard you are now based in London”.

Addressing his congregation, Kumuyi tasked them to remain steadfast so that they are not swayed by misleading information.

“You will not believe a lie. In our church, people creeping in are careless and corrupt.

“They deliberately want to poison your mind against your pastor.

“Nobody will do that to you. Someone hears that the General Superintendent of Deeper Life has relocated to England, and you read that without understanding.

“They want to scatter us and say, ‘What are you still doing there? Your pastor has relocated to England.’ They tell other people, and those people tell more people. I did not relocate anywhere,” he added.