Court Jails Abuja Teacher For Life For Raping 9-Year-Old Boy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced a 19-year-old teacher, Abdullahi Abbass, for the rape of a nine-year-old male pupil in Abuja.

The court sentenced Abass after the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) petitioned the teacher for his conduct.

The sentence, handed down by Honourable Justice M. Osho–Adebiyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, was without an option of fine and is a pointer to the country’s commitment to protecting children from sexual abuse.

The African Examiner writes that Abbass, a teacher at a school in Kwali, was convicted on October 29, 2025, on a two-count charge involving rape and sexual abuse. This offence is punishable under Section 2 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP), 2015.

According to NAPTIP, Abbass was the victim’s class teacher, and on March 19, 2025, after school hours, Abbass asked another pupil to call the victim from his home.

He thereafter took the victim down the street where he lived, raping the boy through the anus.

The victim, despite threats from Abbass, told his mother about the incident, and this led to the arrest of the teacher by the Police and the subsequent referral of the case to NAPTIP for diligent prosecution.

Reacting to the judgment, the Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Bello, applauded the Judiciary and other partners who supported the case.

“This is a landmark judgment that carries the commensurable punishment for the offender.

“This will serve as a deterrent, and his name shall feature prominently in our Sex Offenders Register,” she said.

In a statement by the agency’s National Press Officer, Vincent Adekoya, the DG disclosed that the agency’s reinforced efforts in tackling sexual violence saying, “I wish to say that the speedy investigation and arraignment of the convict is a testimony of our commitment and determination to tackle the incidence of domestic violence, rape, and other forms of sexual abuse in the country.”

She further extended her gratitude to the judiciary, saying, “I thank the Judiciary for the judgment and the Nigeria Police for the inter-agency collaboration on this case.”