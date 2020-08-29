Court Restrains Enugu Health Workers from Embarking on Strike Action

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu Division of the National Industrial Court has issued Orders restraining the leadership and members of the Enugu State health workers from embarking on any strike.

African Examiner reports that the workers include members of the state chapters of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), respectively.

The court asked them not to embark on any strike/industrial action, pending the hearing and determination of Motions on Notice for Interlocutory Injunctions already filed separately by the Enugu State Government, on August 24, 2020.

Justice N.C.S Ogbuanya granted the court orders, on Friday August 28, 2020, in Suit Nos: NICN/EN/31/2020, NICN/EN/32/2020 and NICN/EN/33/2020, filed by the Enugu stated government against the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, the Nigerian Union of Allied Health Professionals (NUAHP), and the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria, respectively.

The court also made an Order of Interim Injunction restraining the members of the affected three bodies “or any other persons however so called or described acting under the instructions, direction or mandate of the Defendants from embarking on, or continuing in furtherance of, any strike/ industrial action, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice already filed.”

Justice Ogbuanya, therefore, granted the Claimant/Applicant (Enugu State Government) leave to serve the Originating Summons, Motions on Notice and all other processes in the Suits on the Defendants, respectively, along with the Interim Orders granted.

The state health workers had planned to embark on industrial action to press home their demand for improved welfare, especially take-home pay and other allowances.

