Court Stops PENGASSAN’s Strike Against Dangote Refinery

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has today (Monday) issued an interim order stopping the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) from continuing with its nationwide industrial action against the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

Justice Emmanuel Sublim, presiding over the matter, granted the order on Monday saying the strike meant to disrupt the operations of the Refinery by cutting crude and gas supplies to it, was capable of causing serious damage to the nation’s economy and therefore the Association should stop forthwith.

The decision of the court was consequent upon an ex-parte application filed by the Refinery’s counsel, Mr. George Ibrahim, SAN.

In the same vein, the court equally restrained key regulatory bodies, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) from enforcing any directive by PENGASSAN to halt crude oil and gas supply to the refinery.

In his ruling, Justice Sublim said the court agreed with the Refinery’s submission that the strike could cause irreparable damage if not promptly addressed.

He emphasized the need to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive motion.

The court further directed that the restraining order and suit be served on all defendants without delay. The matter has been adjourned till October 13 for hearing of the motion on notice.