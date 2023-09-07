Court Upholds Ned Nwoko’s Victory, Orders Rerun In Warri South LGA

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National and State Houses of Assembly Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, has upheld the victory of Senator Ned Nwoko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the lawful winner of the Delta North Senatorial Election held on February 25, 2023.

The three-man Tribunal led by Justice Catherine Ogunsola dismissed the petition filed by Ken Kanmma of the Labour Party (LP) for lack of merit.

Delivering the unanimous judgment, the Tribunal held that the petitioner failed to prove his case as he could not tender before the Tribunal any relevant document to prove a case of non-compliance as contained in the petition.

Also, the Tribunal dismissed a petition of the All Progressive Congress (APC) petition against Nwoko filed by Senator Peter Nwaoboshi. The petition was dismissed by the Tribunal and a cost of N500,000 awarded against the petitioner.

Also, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a supplementary election within a period of 90 days in a petition brought against the victory of APC candidate, Joel Onowakpo-Thomas by PDP candidate, Michael Diden in the Delta South Senatorial District poll.

Diden and his party in their petition prayed the court to void INEC’s declaration of Onowakpo-Thomas as senator-elect on the grounds that he “was not duly elected by majority of lawful votes cast at the election and that his election was invalid by reason of non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022.

The petitioners, amongst others, are seeking an order of the Tribunal collating the results of the election conducted in Warri South Local Government Area to the lawful votes recorded in favour of the parties and declare the winner of the election based on the collation

The Tribunal agreed with the claim of the petitioner consequently declared a rerun only in Warri South council where the election was reportedly cancelled.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



