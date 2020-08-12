COVID-19: Another 292 Nigerians Stranded in UAE Arrive Abuja

Photo: Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM)

By Ganiyu Nasirudeen

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – No fewer than 2, 933 Nigerians evacuees have arrived Nigeria from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A post from the Twitter handle of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Twitte@nidcom_gov confirmed that another 292 others were repatriated.

The tweet indicated that evacuees returned to Nigeria via an Emirate flight.

The agency tweets: “@emirates flight with 292 Evacuees arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1430HRS from the United Arab Emirates today, Wednesday, August 12, bringing the total number of evacuees from the UAE to 2,933.

“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID-19 and will now proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by Nigeria Center for Diease Contro (@NCDCgov).”