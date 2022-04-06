Covid-19: FG Lifts Restrictions, Midnight Curfew On Gatherings

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has lifted the nationwide midnight curfew and limitations on gatherings and other restrictions imposed in 2019 to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

This development is coming after the country recorded 3,142 deaths from 255,468 cases since the commencement of the pandemic, according to data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control website.

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“The removal of restrictions was decided in view of the declining number of cases, reduced risk of importation of new variants as well as the availability of vaccines,” part of the statement read.

“The nationwide curfew imposed from midnight to 04:00 am has been lifted. Advisory limiting Nigerians to essential travels only has been lifted.”

Also, civil servants were directed to go back to their offices with proof of vaccination or a “PCR test of not more than 48hrs”.

In the statement, private companies were directed to continue implementing measures to reduce the spread of the virus at work.

Also, the limitation on the number of persons and 50 per cent limit on persons attending religious gatherings was also lifted. However, attendees must use face masks.

The statement continued: “Use of face mask to be mandatory for indoor activities but at individual’s discretion during outdoor activities.

“No limitation on air travels – both domestic and international flights; Both international and domestic travelers must abide by all existing protocols including the use of face mask while on board and taking personal precaution measures; and No limitations on inter or intra-state travel.

“However it is advisable to continue measures that will reduce congestion in office spaces such as virtual meetings, working from home or on-and-off days.

“Limitation on number of persons and 50% limit on persons attending religious gatherings is lifted. Face masks must continue to be used in all indoor religious gatherings.

“All recreational venues, gyms and indoor sports facilities are allowed to open at 50% capacity.

“Limitation on the number of persons attending informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, seminars, end of year events has been lifted.”