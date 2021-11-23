COVID-19 Has Worsened Plight Of Sanitation Workers Globally –WaterAid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – WaterAid, an international not-for-profit organization has decried the current plight of sanitation workers around the world.

In a statement to mark this year’s World Toilet Day, WaterAid said COVID-19 has exacerbated already horrendous conditions for sanitation workers across the globe, adding that they are the forgotten frontline workers in the fight against the pandemic.

Sanitation workers include people who clean toilets and sewers, empty latrine pits and septic tanks and operate pumping stations and treatment plants as well as those who clear faecal waste manually, sweep rubbish and transport faecal sludge.

During the pandemic, sanitation workers have been praised as ‘COVID warriors’ in some nations but WaterAid has found many of these workers in developing countries have been forgotten, underpaid, unprotected and left to fend for themselves.

Research carried out by WaterAid at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on the safety and wellbeing of those who clear and dispose of faecal waste, reveals hazardous working conditions, a dangerous lack of personal protective equipment (PPE), poor training and legal protection, as well as loss of income for millions.

A key barrier to providing support for this profession is the insufficient data on sanitation workers and their work environment. As such, WaterAid commissioned various partners to conduct rapid assessments of sanitation workers in various countries where the organisation works, to understand the working conditions of sanitation workers and identify opportunities to support them.

Despite providing a vital service ensuring human waste is cleared, stored and disposed of safely, WaterAid found sanitation workers are often marginalised, stigmatised and shunned as a result of their job.

Many have worked on the frontline of the pandemic, throughout national lockdowns, in hospitals and quarantine centres and in the heart of communities with poor access to safe water, decent sanitation and good hygiene facilities.

Many sanitation workers told WaterAid they felt forced to go to work during lockdown even if they felt ill, for fear of losing their jobs. They reported having to work for longer hours during the pandemic, taking on additional hours per day while some hospital sanitation workers were even asked to work long hours continuously without additional payment.

Even without the threat of the virus, sanitation work is hazardous. The workforce risk being exposed to a wide variety of health hazards and disease and can often come into direct contact with human waste. Sharp objects in pit latrines and poor construction can cause injury and infection while toxic gases can make workers lose consciousness or even kill them.

Findings from an assessment in Nigeria which was carried out in Kano City, revealed that even though sanitation workers face various occupational hazards, including close contact with faecal sludge and injuries and death sustained from equipment, only 25 percent report using PPE while 75 percent don’t use any due to accessibility, affordability, inconvenience and because they feel God is protecting them

Overall, there appears to be a lack of coordination between sanitation workers and the government as well as among government bodies, hampering safe and hygienic emptying services.

WaterAid Chief Executive, Tim Wainwright said the COVID-19 pandemic has noy only highlighted the vital role sanitation workers play in our communities but it has also revealed the vulnerability of this essential workforce that is often undervalued and overlooked.

It’s unacceptable that so many sanitation workers operate without the support and safeguards they need. WASH services are critical to maintaining public health and will be fundamental to surviving and recovering from the pandemic, and future pandemics – but without sanitation workers, these services will not function.

“We must invest and support the workforce, not just for the sake of public health but also for the economy- to ensure universal access to decent sanitation and a better future for all”, he said

Similarly, Senior Policy Analyst at WaterAid, Dr. Andrés Hueso González noted that it is imperative for governments, local authorities, employers and the general public take action to support sanitation workers so they can do their job safely, with the dignity and recognition they deserve.

Dr. González said these key workers should be protected through legislation, policies and guidelines that ensure workers have appropriate PPE, regular training, a decent wage and access to health insurance and social security.

“Sanitation workers also need to be recognised, respected and supported by institutions and by individual citizens. We all have a role to play in tackling and removing the deep-rooted discrimination they have endured for far too long”, he added.

Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Evelyn Mere harped on the need to ensure that all gaps in the sanitation value chain are covered in order to effectively address sanitation crisis.

Mere said without sanitation workers, sanitation systems will not function, adding that this will lead to catastrophic consequences in public health. Sanitation workers, according to her, render a huge and valuable public service and they must be valued, supported, and protected.

“Governments must take urgent measures to institute policies that change the general practice in the sanitation value chain and improve the working conditions of sanitation workers. We must protect the rights of the workers who sustain our sanitation systems and contribute meaningfully to safeguarding the rights of this marginalised population of the society”, she stressed.