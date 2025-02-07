Education Ministry Refutes Claim Of Scrapping JSS, SSS

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Ministry of Education on Friday refuted claims that the ministry is scrapping the JSS, SSS system as the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, was merely proposing the introduction of a 12-year basic education system.

According to the ministry, the reports of an immediate policy change on the matter were false.

The African Examiner writes that some media outlets had suggested that a new policy targeted at removing the Junior and Senior Secondary School system was already in place.

In a statement by the Director of Press at the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, the ministry announced that the National Council on Education would review the proposal before any final decision is made.

The statement read: “At the Extraordinary National Council on Education Meeting held on 6 February 2025 in Abuja, the Honourable Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Olatunji Alausa, presented a proposal for discussion — not an immediate policy change. The proposal seeks to transition to 12 years of compulsory education while retaining the current 6-3-3 structure.

“A key aspect of this proposal is to eliminate the examination barrier between JSS and SSS, allowing students to progress seamlessly without external assessments at that stage. However, this remains subject to further consultation and deliberation.

“To ensure a well-informed decision, the ministry will undertake extensive stakeholder engagements over the next eight months, consulting education policymakers, state governments, teachers, parents, and other key players. The final decision on whether to adopt this reform will be made at the National Council on Education meeting in October 2025.

“The ministry urges the public to disregard false claims that JSS and SSS have been scrapped. The Federal Government remains committed to policies that enhance access to quality education while aligning with global best practices.”