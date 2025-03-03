W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

CRISIS: Lagos Assembly Reinstates Embattled Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Monday, March 3rd, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have reinstated Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker, ending  49 days of the speakership crisis.

Obasa returns as the Speaker following the resignation of the former speaker, Mojisola Meranda, during Monday’s plenary.

The  former Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, moved a motion to nominate Obasa while Nureni Akinsanya seconded the motion, with no other member nominated for the speakership.

Obasa was subsequently sworn in as the new speaker by the Head of the Legal Department of the House.

Meranda returned to her role as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The speaker, however, promised to listen to his colleagues, thanking the staff and the media for projecting the House well.

 

