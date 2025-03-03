CRISIS: Lagos Assembly Reinstates Embattled Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have reinstated Mudashiru Obasa as the Speaker, ending 49 days of the speakership crisis.

Obasa returns as the Speaker following the resignation of the former speaker, Mojisola Meranda, during Monday’s plenary.

The former Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, moved a motion to nominate Obasa while Nureni Akinsanya seconded the motion, with no other member nominated for the speakership.

Obasa was subsequently sworn in as the new speaker by the Head of the Legal Department of the House.

Meranda returned to her role as Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

The speaker, however, promised to listen to his colleagues, thanking the staff and the media for projecting the House well.