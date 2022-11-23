Cristiano Ronaldo’s Contract Terminated By Mutual Agreement – Man Utd

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Cristiano Ronaldo kissed goodbye to £16million after it was confirmed that he has left Manchester United with immediate effect.

Ronaldo’s exit has been agreed by mutual consent, African examiner revealed that United have not paid any compensation for the remaining seven months of his £500,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo’s exit was announced on Tuesday afternoon after United confirmed the news in a 67-word statement.

United’s lawyers have been looking to tear it up since Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan aired in two parts last week.

A statement released on Tuesday evening read: ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

‘The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

‘Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.’

Ronaldo released his own statement following the news, writing: ‘Following conversations with Manchester United, we have mutually agreed to end our contract early.

‘I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

‘I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.’