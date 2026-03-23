Crowd Chants ‘Obi–Kwankwaso’ at Eid Rally in Kano

Supporters of Rabiu Kwankwaso on Sunday chanted the names of Peter Obi and Kwankwaso during the annual Eid celebration in Kano.

The crowd, many wearing the red caps linked to the Kwankwasiyya movement, cheered both leaders as they appeared together and addressed the gathering.

Kwankwaso, a former presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, hosted Obi at the event.

Other political figures present included Seyi Makinde and Seriake Dickson.

Speaking to the crowd, Obi said his visit was not for politics but to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr and show respect to Kwankwaso.

“I’m here to celebrate Sallah and honour our leader,” he said.

Obi also spoke about the need to revive Kano’s industries, promising to restore factories in areas like Bompai and Sharada.

Despite his comments, the chants from the crowd have increased talk about a possible Obi–Kwankwaso political alliance ahead of the 2027 presidential election.