Dangote Refinery Reduces PMS Price

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Dangote Refinery on Sunday reduced the Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) price for marketers to N970 per litre.

This was announced by the spokesperson of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, who stated that the 650,000 barrels per day refinery slashed the petrol price by N20 from N990 per litre to N970.

This development is coming on the heels of the company assuring Nigerians not to compromise on the quality and standard of its product.

The statement partly read: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery has affected a reduction in the prevailing price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from N990/litre to N970/litre for the marketers.

“As the year comes to an end, this is our way of appreciating the good people of Nigeria for their unwavering support in making the refinery a dream come true. In addition, this is to thank the government for its support, as this will complement the measures put in place to encourage domestic enterprise for our collective well-being.

“While the refinery would not compromise on the quality of its petroleum products, We assure you of the best quality products that are environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“We are determined to keep ramping up production to meet and surpass our domestic fuel consumption; thus, dispelling any fear of a shortfall in supply.”