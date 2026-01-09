Datti Baba-Ahmed Says Peter Obi Can Return to Labour Party if ADC Ticket Is Denied

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Labour Party (LP) vice-presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that Peter Obi will be welcomed back to the party if he fails to secure the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

Baba-Ahmed made the comments on Friday during an interview on The Morning Brief programme on Channels Television.

He said it would be preferable for Obi to return to the platform on which they contested the 2023 presidential election rather than pursue alternative political arrangements.

“If Peter Obi does not get the ticket there in ADC, he is more than welcome back to the Labour Party,” Baba-Ahmed said. “I will stand there and nobody will do anything bad to Peter Obi. It is better for him to come back than for him to do another type of agenda.”

Peter Obi had recently aligned with a coalition associated with the ADC, approximately three years after he and Baba-Ahmed ran on a joint ticket for the presidency under the Labour Party.

Despite the political shifts, Baba-Ahmed expressed pride in what he and Obi achieved together, highlighting their joint campaign’s impact during the 2023 elections.