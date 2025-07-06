Datti Baba-Ahmed Slams New ADC Coalition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, says that the opposition coalition, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), is filled with people with presidential ambitions.

The African Examiner recalls that the coalition consists of political heavyweights like former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, ex-Labour Party presidential candidate, Obi, former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, ex-Kaduna State governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, former Senate President David Mark, among others.

Baba-Ahmed, speaking during an interview with Trust TV, stated that the ADC does not have any politician in the capacity of Bola Tinubu who set aside his presidential ambition to give a platform to the likes of Atiku in 2007 or former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

According to him, the coalition is full of options and resources but the disadvantage is that the coalition is also full of ambitions.

“Ambitions have to be reduced and have to be managed carefully for it to stand the test of time in the history of Nigeria’s politics,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed disclosed that he has not seen a clear plan from the coalition leaders that could unseat Tinubu.

“If you do business as usual against a seating government like Tinubu’s, the person would not win” he noted, stressing that there is a need to think outside the box.

“To achieve an impossible feat, one truly need an impossible strategy,” the former presidential running mate stated.

He stated that Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) know how to unseat Atiku and he advised that the ADC should not give him the presidential ticket come 2027.

He said, “If you bring Atiku, they know how to work against Atiku, and he is welcome to win, if he wins, we will support him. You need that candidate they can’t understand, they don’t know where to catch, that is how to win an election.”