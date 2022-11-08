Daughters Of Ex-Zamfara Accountant-General Regain Freedom After 7 Months In Captivity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bandits have released the abducted daughters of Abubakar Furfuri, a former accountant-general in Zamfara state.

African Examiner recalls that five girls were reportedly kidnapped from their home in Furfuri, a community in Bungudu LGA in March.

In October, their abductors were said to have released a video showing the girls with firearms and the bandits threatened to recruit them into banditry if the ransom they demanded was not paid.

Zailani Bappa, special adviser to the governor on public enlightenment, has confirmed their release saying that the girls were handed over to Bello Matawalle, the governor, on Monday.

According to Bappa, a combined effort of the police and other security agencies led to the rescue of the girls unharmed.

Matawalle heaped praises on the security forces for the efforts made and tasked them to put an end to banditry in the state.