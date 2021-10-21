Davido Celebrates Son At Two

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Multiple award-winning singer Davido has celebrated his first son Ifeanyi, who clocks two today.

The singer welcomed his son with his estranged fiancée, Chioma Rowland aka Chefchi on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in London, United Kingdom.

The singer was present during the delivery of his heir apparent.

The dotting father of three shared via his Insta story several photos of his son which included photos of him at birth and recent ones where he expressed his love for him while anticipating his birthday on Tuesday.

He wrote: “MY SON IS 2MORO!!!! PAPA! HOW TIME FLIES…. LOVE YOU BOY.”

As he celebrates Ifeanyi, the “Jowo” singer prayed his son will do exceeding greater things than him and will make his family proud.

Referring to the son as stubborn and one who hails from Osun, Davido once again declared his profound love for him.

He wrote: “Happy 2nd Birthday to my loving Son David Ifeanyi Adedeji Adeleke !!!

“You will grow to be greater than me Amen! You will grow to make all of us proud!!! Stubborn!! DADDY LOVES YOU SO MUCH OSUN BOY.”























