Defection: Sen. Kevin Chukwu Under Fire For Dumping LP For APC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) –A concerned electorate from Enugu East Senatorial district of Enugu state, Prince Maxwell Ozoemena Nnamani has tongue lashed Sen. Kelvin Chukwu, representing the Zone at the Senate for decamping from the opposition Labour Party to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He equally accused the lawmakers of poor representation since he went to the senate.

Recall that Senator Chukwu defected on Tuesday on the floor of the Senate.

The concerned citizen in an open letter to the Senator, made available to the newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu also accused the lawmaker of not being a good representative but instead served his personal ambition.

He pointed out that but for his late brother, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, murdered few days to the election, the people would not have voted for him, adding that if they had wanted to vote APC, APC had a candidate then but they chose Labour Party, LP instead.

Expressing his pains that Chukwu abandoned the party and the people that gave him victory in 2023, Nnamani urged him to be wary because another election is coming.

The letter reads: “Distinguished Senator, i greet you, not as a stranger, but as a son of the land. Not as an outsider, but as a stakeholder. I write this letter not in hatred, but in deep disappointment, on behalf of myself, my brothers, and the silent majority in Enugu East who once believed in you.

“Let me start by reminding you of something you may have conveniently forgotten: You were not voted into office because you were the most popular or most influential candidate.

“You were voted for out of sympathy, following the tragic death of your brother, Barr. Oyibo Chukwu, who was brutally murdered just weeks before the election.

“The people chose you, not because you were the strongest politician, but because they believed continuing with your brother’s legacy was the most humane and honorable path. That vote was a vote of grace, not entitlement.

“If Enugu East had truly wanted APC back then, they would have voted for the then APC candidate, a woman and Princess of Nkanu land whose family name carries weight and love across communities. But we chose you, and we gave you a chance to prove yourself.

“But instead of honouring that grace instead of using that sympathy and love for the good of the people, you have chosen to use it against the people Instead of showing gratitude through action, you’ve shown it through silence and party jumping.

“Is this how you repay the people who handed you the seat you never earned through sweat or grassroots struggle?

According to Nnamani ” You have forgotten the grace that brought you in You have forgotten the love that sustained your campaign. You have forgotten the voices that fought for you even when you had no political structure.

“And what have we gotten in return? No proper representation in the Senate No visible bills sponsored in your name No employment for our youths No poverty alleviation programs

He added “And the worst insult of all, even the road leading to your own house is a disgrace to your name and the Senate office you hold.

“What message are you sending, Senator Kelvin? That even your own community does not deserve development? That we were just political pawns in your ambition?

“Let me remind you again: If Enugu East had wanted APC, we would have voted for our Sister and Princess under APC, a woman of greater popularity and deeper roots.

“But we gave that ticket to you, trusting that maybe, just maybe, you’d rise to the occasion.

Nnamani said “But what did you do? You wore the Labour Party like a borrowed cloth, used it to win, and now you toss it aside like it means nothing. That is betrayal. Not just to a party, but to the people who believed in you.

“Senator Kelvin Chukwu, the silence is over. We will no longer pretend that this disappointment is acceptable. You were sent to Abuja to represent us, not to become a tourist in the corridors of power. Representation without action is deception.

“As Son of the Soil, I speak for those who don’t have access to internet, who don’t know how to write open letters, but who wake up every day in poverty, walking on bad roads, looking for jobs that never come while their Senator plays political hide and seek.

“If you truly respect the people who gave you that seat, return to the mandate Build. Empower. Represent. Speak. Act. Deliver.

“Because if you don’t, then come 2027, we will not need to shout. We will simply be silent. And that silence will be louder than any campaign slogan.