Diezani Spent £140,000 on Luxury Furniture in One Day, UK Prosecutors Say

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – British prosecutors have told a London court that Diezani Alison-Madueke, Nigeria’s former minister of petroleum resources, spent £140,000 on luxury furniture and decorative art in a single day.

Alison-Madueke is on trial at Southwark Crown Court in London, United Kingdom, alongside Olatimbo Ayinde, an oil executive, and Doye Agama, her brother. They are facing five charges related to accepting bribes. All three have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said the former minister made expensive purchases at an antiques store in London, buying high-end furniture, custom lighting and decorative art. They said the items were paid for through intermediaries.

During court proceedings on January 27, the prosecutor told the court that Alison-Madueke accepted bribes in the form of luxury goods and the use of high-end properties from people seeking oil contracts in Nigeria.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy told jurors that the former minister “enjoyed a life of luxury in London,” which was provided by those interested in oil deals.

Supporters from the Ijaw community in Nigeria were reported to be at the court in large numbers for the hearing.

On January 29, Alison-Madueke’s lawyer, Jonathan Laidlaw, told the court that his client did not have real influence over the award of oil contracts and was just a “rubber stamp” for official recommendations.