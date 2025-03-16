Don’t Fight Tinubu Because Of Revenge, Sule Lamido Tells El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Sule Lamido, a former governor of Jigawa state, has stated that the plan by Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027 should not be because of personal issues but on national interest.

It is worth recalling that El-Rufai shifted to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on March 10 concerning what he described as a divergence in values with the ruling party.

He also tasked opposition leaders, including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, ex-presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), to come over to the SDP.

Lamido, reacting to this development in an interview with BBC Hausa, Lamido stated that leadership should be about putting the nation’s welfare over personal emotions.

“Leadership is about patience, foresight, and working for the peace of the people and the nation. If you allow emotions to dictate your decisions, you will never lead objectively,” Lamido said.

“If El-Rufai’s goal is to unseat President Bola Tinubu, it should not be based on personal grievances but on national interest.

“We should not fight Tinubu just because we are angry at him or seeking revenge.

“Leadership should be about prioritizing the country’s well-being rather than personal emotions.”

Lamido noted that El-Rufai once stated that there were no political elders in northern Nigeria and also the former Kaduna governor ignored the significance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his political career.

“The party we formed, the PDP, is the one that gave birth to El-Rufai,” Lamido said.

“You’re not enough to make us leave the PDP.

“He once said that there are no elders in northern Nigerian politics, but now he is calling on us to join him in the SDP.

“He said he told President Buhari about his decision to leave the APC, but now he is saying that he is one of the elders in Nigerian politics.”

Lamido further disclosed that if he had any intention of leaving the PDP, he would have done so when APC was established.

“If I was going to leave the PDP, I would have done so in 2014 when the APC was formed,” he added.