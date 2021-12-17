Dowen College: Police Release Sylvester’s Body To Family For Burial After Autopsy

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The remains of the late student of Dowen College, Sylvester Oromoni, have been released to his family for burial.

This was after an autopsy was conducted to ascertain the cause of his death.

The report of the autopsy was, however, yet to be out as of the time of filing this report.

Police Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, made this known on Friday.

“Sylvester Oromoni: autopsy done. Result is being awaited. Corpse released to family for burial. Investigation ongoing,” the PPRO wrote in a terse note.

African Examiner had earlier reported that the father of the deceased boarding student alleged that the Junior Secondary School 2 pupil died from the injuries sustained during an assault by five of his colleagues who wanted to initiate him into cultism but the school claimed he died after sustaining an injury during a football match.

The family had demanded a coroner inquest into the student’s death while the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had said that some students have been arrested for the alleged assault.

Also, the solicitors to the family of the 12-year-old student, Falana & Falana’s Chambers, had accused blogger and social media personality, Kemi Olunloyo, of attempting to destroy the name of Sylvester on social media by claiming that the late student wanted to join a cult group in the Lekki-based school and had agreed to been beaten.

The law firm had asked the Lagos State Police Command to invite Olunloyo to explain a “reckless allegation” she made against the late Oromoni but the police were yet to do so.

Sylvester’s is one of the harrowing deaths of schoolchildren resulting from bullying and molestations in boarding secondary schools of late.