DSS Slams Chidoka Over Statement On National Security

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Department of State Services (DSS) has stated that former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, does not have knowledge of security matters.

It could be recalled that Chidoka, speaking a few days ago when he appeared on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme, Chidoka said the “massive failure to manage our national diversity” has “grave implications” for the security agencies.

According to him, the lopsided nomination of security chiefs has an impact on the effort to combat insecurity.

“The security agencies — many people forget that they are recruited on a state-by-state basis so every state is represented,” he said.

“When you get to the top ,you find out that only people from a particular section of the country are going to be the heads of the security agencies. That automatically creates a problem because the people from the other section of the country begin to take a lackadaisical attitude to work.”

Reacting in a statement issued on Wednesday, Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, stated that Chidoka does not have the competence to speak on “intelligence practice”.

“Mr Chidoka spoke as a politician and the DSS does not join issues with politicians,” the statement reads.

“Intelligence activities are based on need-to-know, need-to-hold and need-to-access principles.

“For today, Mr Chidoka is not on any of the security platforms to appreciate the workings of the intelligence community or the DSS in particular. He has no history of core intelligence practice, competence and experience.

“Chidoka exhibited lack of knowledge or complete ignorance in aspects of his analysis especially as it concerns the DSS.

“In any case, the Federal Road Safety Corps, where it once headed, has unarguably continued to enjoy a robust relationship with the DSS based on inter-agency collaboration.”