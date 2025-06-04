Ebonyi Man Nabbed For Allegedly Killing Neighbour With Shovel

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Police Force, Ebonyi State Command, has arrested a male suspect over the alleged murder of his 60-year-old neighbour, Rose Awoke, on Monday.

Spokesman for the command, SP Joshua Ukandu, said in Abakaliki on Tuesday that the suspect allegedly killed the woman by hitting her severally.

Mr Ukandu said that the suspect allegedly committed the crime at Egugho, Ezzagu in the Ishielu Local Government area of the state.

According to him, on Monday, at about 0600 hours, the command received a report that the suspect who lives in the same compound as the deceased at Egugho Ezzagu in the Ishielu Local Government Area, attacked and murdered her.

He said, “The suspect murdered the deceased by hitting her several times with a shovel and abandoned her in a pool of her blood. The officers of the command were able to apprehend him before he could flee.”

Mr Ukandu disclosed that the command was currently investigating the incident to understand the motive behind the brazen attack.

NAN