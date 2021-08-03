ECOBA Backs Obaseki’s Action On Viral Video Of Students’ Molestation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Edo College Old Boys Association, ECOBA has strongly endorsed the actions taken by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State arising from the recent viral videos of students’ molestation in Edo College, Benin City.

ECOBA in a statement issued on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 said that it would join hands with the state government towards ensuring that the glory of the school which the unfortunate incident tended to smear would be quickly restored.

In a statement signed by ECOBA national president, Dr. Reuebn Osahon, the old students’ group said that it endorsed the suspension of the principal and the housemaster by the governor.

“We pledge our commitment to the ongoing investigations by Edo State, and all other efforts at nipping such ugly occurrence in the bud, for Edo College remains a citadel of learning whose products have excelled in diverse areas of endeavour across the globe. This ugly act definitely does not represent Edo College.

“We are committed to assisting the government in meting out appropriate punishment and sanctions to all culprits fingered in the dastardly act.

“As a model college, we humbly recommend a stricter admission procedure in instilling excellence and brilliance in the enrolment procedure into the College, as the spoken words by the culprits in the video are completely alien to the Edo College spirit.

“We sympathise with the parents of the brutalized students and their wards, and we are making this firm commitment and assurance to parents of Edo College students, that this ugly incident will not occur in the future.”























