Edo Decides: APC Did Not Engage In Vote-Buying, Says Oshiomhole

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Edo North senator, Adams Oshiomole has refuted claims that the All Progressives Congress, APC, was involved in vote-buying in the on-going governorship election in Edo State.

Oshiomhole, who was a former Edo State governor, stated this while he spoke with newsmen shortly after casting his vote at Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Estako West LGA. According to him, it was funny to hear such allegations.

He also disclosed that he is yet to get any report of violence from anywhere across the state and he expressed satisfaction concerning the peaceful conduct of the process in the state.

He heaped praises on the elderly people for coming out en masse for the exercise saying that this is because they want to see the state better.

He said: “People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they want good government.

“During our campaign people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something, but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor.

“I am very enthusiastic to see the elderly ones coming out to vote in this election.

“This shows their resolve to see their children having a better life.”