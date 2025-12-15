Ignore My Marital Issues, Focus on Nigeria’s Real Problems –2Baba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has urged Nigerians to shift their attention away from his personal life and focus on the pressing challenges confronting the nation.

The award-winning singer appealed on December 12, 2025, while performing at a live event where he thrilled fans with a rendition of his popular songs.

Addressing the audience, 2Baba said public discussions surrounding his marriage to Edo State lawmaker Natasha Osawaru had lingered for too long, stressing that such conversations distract from more critical national issues.

According to him, the country is facing serious challenges that deserve greater public engagement than gossip about celebrities’ private lives.

“Make una ignore all that nonsense. Some serious things are happening in Nigeria,” the singer told the crowd. “I’ve entertained you all enough. Let’s focus on more important things.”

The music icon, who has spent decades entertaining Nigerians, encouraged citizens to engage more actively with issues that directly impact the nation’s development and collective future.