EFCC Arraigns Suspect Arrested At Lagos Airport With $578,000

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned one Okorie Sunday who was arrested on March 19, 2025, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, with $578,000 in cash.

The defendant was arraigned before Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on four counts bordering on alleged money laundering and counterfeiting scam.

The case was initially called at 3pm on Tuesday but the defendant’s counsel, Uche Okoronkwo, told the court that he was served with the charge sheet that morning at 10:30am.

He also said that he had not yet had the opportunity to discuss with his client and he had not seen the proof of evidence in order to advise the defendant on how he should plead.

Okoronkwo then urged the court to grant a short adjournment so the arraignment could be done on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

But the EFCC’s prosecution counsel, Chineye Okezie, countered by saying that the charge was served on the defendant since 9am and the defence counsel had ample time to discuss with his client.

The prosecutor then asked the court to proceed with the arraignment, adding that the prosecution had its witness in court and was ready to proceed.

After listening to both counsel, Justice Dipeolu, stood down the proceedings till 4pm to allow the defence counsel conferred with his client before his arraignment.

When proceedings resumed at 4pm, the defendant pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

In view of his plea, the prosecution asked that he be remanded at the correctional centre pending his trial. The prosecution also asked for an accelerated hearing of the case insisting that it had only two witnesses.

The defence counsel on his part asked for a short date and for the defendant to be remanded in the EFCC’s custody.

The prosecution opposed the application for the remand in its custody and after listening to the submissions of both counsel, Justice Dipeolu ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional centre.

By the agreement of both parties, the court adjourned till Wednesday, March 26 for trial.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Customs Service had intercepted the suspect who arrived in Lagos from Johannesburg aboard South African Airways Flight SA60 on March 19, 2025. At the airport’s currency declaration desk, he declared only $279,000.

However, a routine search uncovered an additional $299,000 hidden in several packages, bringing the total amount to $578,000.

The customs authorities also said they recovered €100 and a counterfeit $250 note among the undeclared cash.

The EFCC quoted Comptroller Effiong Harrison of the NCS Murtala Muhammed International Airport Command, as saying that, “the suspect’s actions violated the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act of 2011 before he was handed over to the anti graft agency for further investigations.”

The Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, Okotie Eboh, Mr Ahmed Ghali, highlighted the importance of such collaboration in tackling financial crimes.

In one of the counts, the EFCC alleged, “That you Okorie Sylvernus Sunday, on the 19th day of March, 2025 in Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honorable Court failed to make a declaration of the sum of $299,000 (Two Hundred and Ninety Nine Thousand United States Dollars) which you concealed in Relaxer containers to the Nigerian Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and Punishable under Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The EFCC also alleged that Okorie failed to make a declaration of the sum of 100 Euros (One Hundred Euros) which he concealed in Relaxer containers to the Nigerian Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and Punishable under Section 3(5) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The defendant without lawful authority is also accused of importing into Nigeria five pieces of counterfeit $50, totaling $250, with serial numbers, MB67951730 D, MB93612802 A, MB67957416 D, MB67957308 D, and MB121997428 C, knowing same to be counterfeit.

The offences committed are said to contravene Sections 3 (5), of the money laundry (prevention and prohibition) Act, 2022 and 3(1)(a), 5 (1)(b)and (2), of the counterfeit currency (Special Provisions) Act, law of the Federal of Nigeria 2004.