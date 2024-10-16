EFCC Denies Arresting Presenter On Live Radio Programme In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied arresting a presenter, while on air, or disrupting lawful activities at Urban Radio 94.5FM, Enugu on Monday

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesman, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Oyewale, contrary to the claim of the radio station, the operatives of the anti-graft agency did not tamper with the equipment of the radio station.

He said that the operatives of the commission comprising four officers had on Monday went to Urban Radio 94.5FM, Enugu to invite one Favour Ekoh, host of Prime Time, a programme running at the station.

”Ekoh is being investigated by the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the EFCC in an alleged N700 million Ponzi scheme fraud involving 50 victims.

”According to the victims, he allegedly lured them into investing in a scheme “Life Trading” in a company, Leverage Index Limited.

“They were offered returns on investment of 10 per cent of their capitals after a period of time.

”They alleged that after investing their money into the company located at No. 1, Colliery Street, Okpara Avenue, Enugu, the company closed its office with no return on investment or principal returned to them.

”Ekoh remained the only link the victims could hold,” he said.

He said that operatives of the commission, who approached the radio station, holding a warrant of arrest for Ekoh, identified themselves.

He said that instead of allowing them to carry out their assignment, they were held hostage by the station.

”Faced with such hostility, they called for a rescue team, which eventually arrested the Station Manager, Mr Bamikole Owoyomi, Ekoh and the two security guards that locked them within the premises of the station.

”Ekoh was neither arrested while on air nor any disruption of the lawful activities of the Radio Station took place.

”No equipment of the station was tampered with and she and others have since been released after being allowed to make statements at the EFCC Office in Enugu,” he said.

According to him, the EFCC holds the media in high esteem as the fourth estate of the realm.

”They are critical stakeholder in the fight against economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption

”However, the precipitate and unlawful obstruction of officers of the commission from carrying out their duties by staff of the radio station is unacceptable.

”Besides, the professional credentials of Ekoh, a principal suspect in a ponzi scheme to the tune of N700m affecting 50 innocent Nigerians, are questionable.

”The commission hereby calls on the International Press Institute and the Nigerian Union of Journalists to investigate the conduct of the station in the light of integrity and ethical professional practice,” he said.(NAN)