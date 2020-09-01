EFCC Nabs 14 Fraudsters in Anambra, Confiscates 8 Exotic Cars

Spread the love























(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Enugu zonal office of Nigeria’s Anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has nabbed 14 suspected internet fraudsters in Awka, the Anambra State, capital, South- East Nigeria.

This was disclosed to African Examiner in a press statement made available to our correspondent in Enugu Tuesday by Spokesman of the Commission, Mr. Dele Oyewale, who said the suspects were arrested on Monday by operatives of the anti-graft agency based on intelligence.

According to him, the suspects, aged between 21 – 28 years, were nabbed at Okpuno Awka, Agu Awka and Ngozika estate respectively.

He, however, listed Items recovered from them to include, exotic vehicles, among which were three Mercedes Benz 4matic, three Mercedes Benz AMG and two Lexus Rx salon cars.

Oyewale said: “Interim analyses of some of the suspects’ phones indicated they were involved in some suspected internet fraud which, include online bitcoin scam, love scam and identity theft.

The EFCC hinted that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Our correspondent reports that the commission has in recent times arrested several suspected internet fraudsters in various States of South East Nigeria, particularly Enugu.

Spread the love





















