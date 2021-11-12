EFCC Nabs Ex-Edo Gov, Igbinedion Over N1.6bn Fraud

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to available information, Igbinedion who finished his tenure as governor in 2007 is being grilled at the Abuja headquarters of the EFCC for allegedly diverting public funds to the tune of N1.6 billion.

A loan obtained by the Edo State government is reported to have been diverted to a company which he has an interest in.

It could be recalled that Mr Igbinedion was prosecuted in 2008 by the EFCC and convicted of embezzling N2.9 billion belonging to Edo State.

Igbinedion was sentenced to six months' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to a one count charge which was pruned from 191 charges.
























