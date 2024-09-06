EFCC Returns Stolen $180k, 53 Cars To Canada

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday returned over a total of $180,300 and 53 vehicles which were fraudulently taken by some Nigerians from Canadian citizens to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Speaking during the signing ceremony for the return of the recovered vehicles and funds, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede, announced that the Canadians were victims of cybercrimes.

According to Olukoyede, recovering and returning the assets is a pointer that the commission is interested in fighting financial crimes.

The EFCC Chairman also harped on the need for countries to collaborate to tackle financial and other forms of crime.



He said: “This is an occasion we are using to demonstrate our commitment to fighting financial crimes and to also collaborate with other countries and agencies around the world. It’s common knowledge that financial crimes have taken a new turn all across the globe.

“It has become a global problem. The people who perpetrate these crimes do so in a way that shows their activities are borderless and barbaric.

“They employ various means to ensure they move across jurisdictions. That’s why it has become very necessary and imperative for us to collaborate with our friends across the world.

“Most countries are collaborating with us in the fight against financial crimes. What you are witnessing today is a demonstration of that reinforced commitment. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has been collaborating with us. This collaboration has resulted in many recoveries and the impact of joint operations.”

Olukoyede also disclosed that although the operations took several years, they however, led to significant recoveries.

He said: “We are here today to witness the handover of assets recovered on behalf of Canadian victims of cybercrime. The operations have taken a couple of years and have resulted in a substantial recovery.”

Olukoyede admonished that Nigerians should not be seen as a home of cyber fraudsters as the country abhors criminal activities.

He said: “It is important for us to let our colleagues and friends from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police know that as an agency, the EFCC, and as a country, Nigeria is always ready to fight financial crimes. Nigeria should not necessarily be seen as a hub of financial crimes. It is a transit town, as are Canada and most countries across the world because people move from one jurisdiction to another.

“This is also a demonstration that the Nigerian government will never tolerate any act of financial crime.