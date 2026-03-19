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Judikay Reveals Pains  of Six Miscarriages 

Posted by Entertainment, Entertainment News, Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Thursday, March 19th, 2026

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Judith Kanayo-Opara, popularly known as Judikay, has shared her painful experience of losing six pregnancies.

In a video posted on her Instagram page, the gospel singer said her most recent miscarriage happened in February 2025, after she had been pregnant for over three months.

Judikay explained that the loss started with mild cramps and slight bleeding, which later became severe. She said she quickly realised what was happening and was deeply devastated.

She was taken to the hospital, where doctors carried out a medical procedure to manage the miscarriage.

The singer said that although she appeared strong during the day, she struggled with deep pain at night. She revealed that she often cried out in grief, asking God where He was during her difficult moment.

Judikay, known for songs like “More Than Gold,” married her husband, Anselem Opara, in 2020. The couple welcomed their first child in 2022.

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