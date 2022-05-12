Ekweremadu @ 60: It’s Been God All The Way, Says Lawmaker

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Deputy President of the Senate, and Governorship Aspirant in Enugu State, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has said he has left his Governorship ambition in the hands of God.

The Lawmaker also stated that God’s faithfulness in keeping his covenant with Him in the early part of his life accounts for whatever success he has achieved in life.

Ekweremadu, who recounted that he came from a highly challenged part of Enugu State, said that as a young man, he beseeched God to lift him so he would be able to lift his people and the people of Enugu State.

The former Speaker of ECOWAS parliament revealed this Thursday during a thanksgiving service to mark his 60th birthday at the Cathedral Church of the Good Shepherded (Anglican Communion) Enugu.

This was even as the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, who officiated the Church Service extoled

Ekweremadu’s contributions to the development of Enugu State and Nigeria at large, describing him as the best Senator in State.

Ekweremadu said “I had a covenant with God early in life. I asked God for his mercy and favour so I could lift others up.

” I prayed God to give me an opportunity to be able to transform the society and assured Him that if he did that for me, as a testimony and a constant reminder, I would build a church for Him.

“God fulfilled his part of that covenant and I also fulfilled mine by building a Church for him at Mpu, my community.

“Since that covenant, God has never looked back in matters concerning me. That is why I pass through tribulations, I pass through water, and I pass through fire, yet none has been able to consume me because God is with me.

“So, this 60th anniversary is 60 years of thanksgiving. It is about 60 years of grace and God’s favour”, Ekweremadu stated.

Ekweremadu, who also recounted how he was in the custody of daredevil kidnappers for several days, but returned unharmed, blamed the high rate of crimes on unemployment across the nation.

He, however, promised to change the story of unemployment in Enugu State if elected governor in 2023, saying his aspiration to the governorship seat of the state was in continuation of his efforts to transform the State, having gathered enough national and international experience, exposure, goodwill, and contacts.

“When His Lordship, the Bishop, spoke about some of my travails, he didn’t remember to say that I was kidnapped in the year 2000 at Onu Asata in Enugu metropolis and was taken to Anambra State. I went to one bush with the kidnappers and passed the night with them.

” The next day, I was taken to Benue State from there. We later returned to Nsukka and just by the single grace of God, they let me go and gave me N1,500 for my transport. Not many people can be that lucky. So, I thanked God and trust him.

“Today, by the grace of God, I am seeking the office of the governor of Enugu State. The idea is to create a completely new Enugu State where good governance will be showcased.

“We intend to deal with the issues of unemployment, which is affecting our society and creating the opportunity for crimes to thrive.

“Our idea of creating employment is to at least build two industries in every local government area in four years.

“We intend to harness agriculture as well as tourism. We intend to build world-class infrastructure that will make all of us proud. We will also provide water and electricity to make life more meaningful for our people.

“By the grace of God, we will achieve these and more. So, I submit myself to the will of God, even in this endeavor. Whatever is His will, may it be so in Jesus name. So I ask for your prayers and support. It can only be God” he concluded.

Archbishop Bishop Chukwuma, in his message, said that by his personal fact finding, Ekweremadu remained an outstanding legislator in Nigeria and the best in the history of Enugu State.

The spiritual exercise was attended by friends and well -wishers of Ekweremadu from various parts of the Country and elsewhere.