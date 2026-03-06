El-Rufai Demands N15.6bn From ICPC Over Arrest, Detention

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, and members of his family have demanded N15.6 billion in damages from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over his arrest, detention, and alleged false public statements issued against him.

The demand follows claims by the commission that “wiretapping equipment” was discovered at the former governor’s residence.

In a letter dated March 4, 2026, El-Rufai’s legal team described a press statement issued by the ICPC on March 2, 2026, as defamatory and misleading, arguing that it caused serious damage to his reputation.

The lawyers said the actions of the commission violated El-Rufai’s fundamental rights and demanded compensation.

According to the legal notice, the former governor is requesting N5 billion as compensatory damages, N5 billion as exemplary and punitive damages to deter similar actions in the future, and another N5 billion as aggravated damages.

The notice also seeks N500 million for injurious falsehood and N100 million to cover legal costs, bringing the total claim to N15.6 billion.

El-Rufai’s legal team gave the anti-graft agency 24 hours to meet the demands or face further legal action.

The lawyers said they are prepared to file contempt proceedings against the ICPC chairman at the Federal High Court and speed up pending fundamental rights enforcement and bail applications at the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

They also warned that civil suits could be filed for malicious prosecution, false imprisonment, defamation, and abuse of office.

In addition, the legal team threatened to report the alleged forgery of a remand order for criminal investigation and petition the Federal Capital Territory Judicial Service Commission for disciplinary action against the magistrate involved.

They also said a complaint could be filed before the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights over alleged violations of El-Rufai’s fundamental rights.