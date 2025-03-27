I’m Not Sure Of Running For Presidency In 2027 – Atiku

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has stated that he is not certain if he will run for presidency in 2027.

The African Examiner writes that Atiku who has contested for the presidency six times stated this in a yet-to-be-aired interview for a television show, Untold Stories, with Nigerian journalist, Adesuwa Giwa-Osagie.

His remarks come on the heels of his announcement of the formation of a coalition of opposition leaders that will remove President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress, APC government.

When asked if he would run for the presidency again, Atiku said, “I don’t know because there has to be, first of all, a viable platform, more than any other time in the political history of this country, particularly since the return of democracy”.

However, he did not rule out the possibility of contesting in the 2027 election as he stated that there is a need for Nigeria to have a competent leader.

“I have not seen Nigeria in dire need of, you know, an experienced and credible leadership than this time.

“We had a similar, you know, what would I say, merger in 2014. About four of us or is it three? We all ran for president and one of us emerged, and we all supported the one who emerged, and he won,” he said.