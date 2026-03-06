El-Rufai’s Detention Unlawful, Family Tells ICPC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The family of Nasir El-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna State, has demanded his immediate and unconditional release from the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

In a statement issued on Friday, the family said his continued detention has no legal basis.

The statement was signed by Bello El-Rufai, the former governor’s son and a member of the House of Representatives of Nigeria representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency.

According to the family, El-Rufai was first taken into custody on February 18. They said the ICPC later obtained a remand order from a magistrate court on February 19.

However, the family described the court order as defective, stating that it allowed only a 14-day detention period.

They added that the detention period has now expired without the ICPC filing any charges against the former governor in a competent court.

“As of today, March 6, 2026, Nasir El-Rufai remains in ICPC custody under circumstances that have no basis in law. There is currently no valid legal instrument authorising his detention,” the statement said.

The family said the 14-day detention period permitted by the court order has already ended, yet the ICPC has neither charged him nor obtained a fresh order to continue holding him.

They described the continued detention as unlawful.

“Despite the expiration of any legal cover for his detention, the ICPC persists in holding him. This is no longer a matter of lawful procedure; it is unlawful and brazen self-help,” the statement added.

The family also accused the anti-corruption agency of failing in its duty to either charge El-Rufai in court or release him.

They further alleged that the agency is being used for political persecution.

“The path forward is clear and logical: release him immediately,” the family said, adding that the continued detention raises concerns that the ICPC is being used for political purposes rather than acting as an impartial institution.

El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody since February 19 after he was earlier released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

On Thursday, the former governor told the ICPC that the investigation against him is politically motivated.

He also questioned the legality of a search conducted at his Abuja residence on February 19.