Election: IBB Congratulates Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida has congratulated the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu concerning his election as the next president of Nigeria.

In a statement by his media aide on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, Babangida stated that Tinubu is the best man for the job as he has what it takes to lead the country.

The former military leader also expressed confidence that Tinubu would take Nigeria to the promised land.

“It’s a thing of joy that this is happening in my lifetime. I can confidently say that Tinubu is a good man for the job, he said.

“I have no doubt that Tinubu would perform as the President of Nigeria. For some of us, who have been there before, I know that there is still more work to be done, and I believe that Tinubu has what it takes to take Nigeria to the next level.

“We have much potential as a nation, what we need is a good direction so that we can continue to be seen as the giant of Africa. Indeed our best is yet to come, but we can get to where we ought to be with determination and commitment.

“Tinubu is coming from the background of a performer, who loves his people with all his hearts and who knows how to put a round peg in a round hole.”

He, tasked Nigerians to join hands with Tinubu to fix the country as he called on other candidates to see the victory of Tinubu as the will of God, adding that “the work of nation building requires that all hands must be on deck”.

“This is a bright moment for Nigeria, we have to take our destiny in our hands and make things work for us as a nation. We cannot continue to do things the same way, and I believe that God will make things work for this country again,” Babangida said.