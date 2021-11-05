Election: IGP Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali has ordered the restriction of non-essential vehicular movements in Anambra from 11:59pm on Friday to 11: 59pm Saturday.

Akali said the measure was aimed at protecting the sanctity of the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

CP Frank Mba, Force Public Relations Officer, who issued the statement in Awka on Thursday said no vehicular movement would be allowed into and out of Anambra during the period.

According to Mba, the restriction order becomes necessary following pointers from the Election Security Threats Assessments conducted by the police.

“This assessment indicates a high likelihood of infiltration by criminally-minded individuals to Anambra, before, during and after the polls.

“The IGP further noted that the measure would also avail security forces a firm grip of the state to checkmate the movement of political thugs and touts, and prevent the free flow, circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs throughout the period and beyond,” he stated.

The IGP enjoined Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, accredited observers and journalists and other authorised officials to go about their lawful duties as they relate to the elections.

He, however, warned that they must observe all relevant rules guiding their deployment including the visible display of their accreditation tags.

He said that police officers and other security personnel deployed for the election would be appropriately supervised to ensure they carry out their responsibilities in the most humane, firm and professional manner, especially to emergency service providers.

The IGP enjoined citizens particularly motorists and travellers who may want to use the routes within Anambra during the period of the restrictions to seek alternative routes.

“He call on citizens in the State to go out en-masse on the election day and exercise their franchise without any fear or apprehension as the Force and other security agencies are already on ground to ensure a safe and conducive environment for the elections,” he stated.

