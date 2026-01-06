New Year Tragedy: Soldier Allegedly Kills 13-Year-Old Boy in Akwa Ibom

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tragedy struck Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State in the early hours of New Year’s Day after a 13-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead by a soldier.

The victim, Timothy Daniel, a junior secondary school student, was reportedly returning from a crossover service at Mount Zion Full Gospel Church along Akongntekong Road, Ete, when the incident occurred shortly after midnight.

Timothy was said to be walking with his 15-year-old sister, Miracle, and other worshippers when a confrontation broke out near a nearby compound occupied by Chinese expatriates and guarded by soldiers attached to Sterling Petrochemical and Fertiliser Limited.

An eyewitness, Anthony Akpan, alleged that the incident began when Miracle crossed the road near the church premises and was confronted by a soldier, who reportedly made inappropriate advances towards her. Akpan said the situation escalated after she resisted and protested.

Timothy reportedly intervened after hearing his sister’s cries, leading to a heated exchange with the soldier. Moments later, the soldier allegedly fired a shot that killed the boy on the spot.

The gunshot caused panic among worshippers, who fled the area. In the chaos that followed, some properties were damaged, including a vehicle belonging to a former political adviser in the local government area.

The killing has thrown the Ukpum Ete community into mourning and renewed concerns over the conduct of armed security personnel assigned to private facilities.

Reacting to the incident, the socio-cultural group, Mboho Ukpum Ete, condemned the killing and demanded justice. In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Engr. Patrick Udoma, the group, described the act as unacceptable and called for the immediate identification and punishment of the soldier involved.

Meanwhile, the Army Public Relations Officer of the 2 Brigade in Akwa Ibom, Captain Lawal Bala Mohamed, confirmed the incident. He said the matter has been taken over by the Military Police and is currently under investigation.

He added that the Nigerian Army does not tolerate misconduct by its personnel and assured the public that appropriate action would be taken.