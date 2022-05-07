Emefiele Debunks Rumour Of Joining Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Godwin Emefiele, has dispelled widespread rumours that he would be contesting for office of the president in the 2023 general elections .

This is coming on the heels of widespread, diverse reactions to his purported purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Nomination and Expression of Interest forms valued N100million.

African Examiner reports that three interest groups, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), “Friends of Emefiele ” and “Emefiele Support Group ” had purchased the forms on his behalf.

Reacting through his verified twitter handle, Emefiele said that, should he decide to contest for the political office, he would prefer to use his personal resources.

“I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the office of president in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision.

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds

and offering me presidential nomination forms: I thank them most profusely.

” However, should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings to buy my own nomination forms.

“I will do so without proxies, in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

He said that he would continue to serve the country in his capacity as CBN governor until he received divine counsel to contest for a higher office. .

“I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days the Almighty will so direct,” he said.

NAN